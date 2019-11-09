Measures in place to face Cyclone Bulbul, says Hasina
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Nov 2019 03:10 PM BdST Updated: 09 Nov 2019 03:10 PM BdST
The government has taken all the necessary steps to tackle the effects of the impending cyclonic storm ‘Bulbul’, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said.
“We have made preparations to face the cyclone and protect the people from it. Measures are also in place to effectively carry out the relief efforts after the storm,” the prime minister said.
She made the remarks during the 13th council of the Jatiya Sramik League at the Suhrawardy Udyan on Saturday.
Over 1.8 million people in the vulnerable coastal areas are being evacuated to 71 cyclone shelters, said State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Enamur Rahman.
The prime minister is monitoring the preparations for the cyclone and regularly issuing instructions to that end, he added.
“We spoke to her at hourly intervals throughout Friday. She is delivering instructions while keeping abreast of the preparations that are being taken.”
Several severe storms have battered the coastal towns and cities of Bangladesh over the last decade. Cyclone Bulbul – classified as a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ – is expected to make landfall on Saturday evening.
“We have already gathered enough expertise to face natural disasters,” said Hasina.
“We are taking measures to save lives and have created a trust fund through which we have implemented programmes to protect Bangladesh from the effects of natural disasters and global warming. I believe Bangladesh is the only country in the world that is taking these measures.”
