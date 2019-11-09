Cyclone Bulbul: Naval ships ready for emergency rescue, relief efforts

With the “very severe” storm likely to hit the coastal areas of Khulna Saturday night, five ships at Khulna BNS Titumir have been kept ready for operations in Khulna, Barishal, Patuakhali, Jhalakathi and Barguna, the Navy said.

Five warships were kept as reserve force for emergency rescue, relief and medical operations in Barishal, Jhalakathi, Patuakhali, Barguna and Satkhira districts, three in Chattogram and two in St Martin’s island, the military’s press wing ISPR said in a statement.

Naval contingents and five medical teams were also ready to provide services, life-saving drugs and oral saline in the affected areas.

The Navy was conducting the operations in round-the-clock coordination with the disaster management and relief ministry and local administrations, the ISPR said.

Mongla Port Authority has also kept rescue vessels ready, according to Sheikh Fakhar Uddin, master commander of the port.

To deal with the situation, two sub-control rooms have been opened.

Five vessels — Kamruzzaman, Monsur Ali, Swadhin Bangla, Sonar Bangla and Oprejaya Bangla — are kept ready to take part in relief and rescue operations, according to Coast Guard.

The previous “severe” cyclone was Sidr that lashed Bangladesh on Nov 15, 2017.