Cyclone Bulbul forces rescheduling of Saturday’s JSC, JDC exams

The JSC tests of Saturday will be held on Tuesday or Nov 12, the education ministry’s spokesman Abul Khair told bdnews24.com on Friday night.

The postponed JDC exams will be held on Thursday or Nov 14.

The eighth grade completion tests have been been taken since Nov 2.

Around 2.65 million students have registered for the tests this year.

The eight general education boards and the madrasa board had been scheduled to hold the JSC and JDC math tests on Saturday.

But the cyclone is likely to hit the Bangladesh coasts on Saturday evening.

Different regions of the country, including Dhaka, have been experiencing rainfall under the influence of the storm since Friday morning.