Home > Bangladesh

Cyclone Bulbul forces rescheduling of Saturday’s JSC, JDC exams

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Nov 2019 11:05 PM BdST Updated: 08 Nov 2019 11:12 PM BdST

The government has deferred the Junior School Certificate or JSC and Junior Dakhil Certificate or JDC exams of Saturday or Nov 9 due to Cyclone Bulbul, a severe storm which is nearing the coasts.

The JSC tests of Saturday will be held on Tuesday or Nov 12, the education ministry’s spokesman Abul Khair told bdnews24.com on Friday night.

The postponed JDC exams will be held on Thursday or Nov 14.

The eighth grade completion tests have been been taken since Nov 2.

Around 2.65 million students have registered for the tests this year.

The eight general education boards and the madrasa board had been scheduled to hold the JSC and JDC math tests on Saturday.

But the cyclone is likely to hit the Bangladesh coasts on Saturday evening.

Different regions of the country, including Dhaka, have been experiencing rainfall under the influence of the storm since Friday morning.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Water transport suspended 

Cyclone shelters ready in 7 districts

Wholesale onion prices fixed

Danger signals at ports

File Photo

Bangladeshi dies in 'BSF fire'

6 die in Panchagarh crash

Severe storm ‘Bulbul’ to get stronger

Children of FFs killed in 1975 demand justice

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.