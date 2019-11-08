Bangladesh suspends maritime port operations, water transport as cyclone nears
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Nov 2019 07:48 PM BdST Updated: 08 Nov 2019 08:52 PM BdST
The authorities have suspended all sorts of activities at three maritime ports and inland water transportation as cyclonic storm Bulbul over the Bay of Bengal is nearing the coasts.
After the Met Office raised the warning level at Mongla and Payra ports to danger signal No. 7, and No. 6 at Chattogram on Friday evening, the authorities suspended operations at the three ports.
Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority announced the suspension of riverine transport services until further notice as the storm reached within 500 kilometres of the coasts.
Cox’s Bazar port has been asked to keep hoisted cautionary signal No. 4.
