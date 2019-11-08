Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh suspends maritime port operations, water transport as cyclone nears

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Nov 2019 07:48 PM BdST Updated: 08 Nov 2019 08:52 PM BdST

The authorities have suspended all sorts of activities at three maritime ports and inland water transportation as cyclonic storm Bulbul over the Bay of Bengal is nearing the coasts.

After the Met Office raised the warning level at Mongla and Payra ports to danger signal No. 7, and No. 6 at Chattogram on Friday evening, the authorities suspended operations at the three ports.

All the ships have been asked to move from the jetties to the outer anchorage.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority announced the suspension of riverine transport services until further notice as the storm reached within 500 kilometres of the coasts.

A cautionary signal No. 2 has been hoisted for inland water, BIWTA spokesman Mobarak Hossain Majumder told bdnews24.com. 

Cox’s Bazar port has been asked to keep hoisted cautionary signal No. 4.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Water transport suspended 

Cyclone shelters ready in 7 districts

Wholesale onion prices fixed

Danger signals at ports

File Photo

Bangladeshi dies in 'BSF fire'

6 die in Panchagarh crash

Severe storm ‘Bulbul’ to get stronger

Children of FFs killed in 1975 demand justice

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.