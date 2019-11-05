US asks for trial documents of Bangabandhu killer Rashed Chowdhury
Published: 05 Nov 2019 10:17 PM BdST Updated: 05 Nov 2019 10:37 PM BdST
In an encouraging development, the State Department has sought documents of the trial of Rashed Chowdhury, a convicted killer of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who is now hiding in the United States.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen after his meeting with visiting Acting Assistant Secretary of State Alice Wells on Tuesday said he raised the issue.
“I said we want to establish the rule of law and governance but we have a problem..Rashed Chowdury is hiding in your country, we want him back,” he said. “Then she replied ‘give us the papers of the trial. We will examine and then let you know'."
This is for the first time the US asked for the detailed documents of the trial, the minister said.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina last year wrote to President Donald Trump asking for repatriation of the killer.
Rashed Chowdhury
But the investigation into the deaths was stopped through an Indemnity Ordinance, which had saved the self-proclaimed killers from facing justice.
The ordinance was abrogated in November, 1996 when the Awami League returned to power, paving the way to bringing the killers to justice.
After a lengthy trial, the court convicted 12 suspects and awarded them the death penalty in 2010.
Five were hanged on Jan 28, 2010, one died of natural causes and six more - Abdur Rashid, Shariful Haque Dalim, M Rashed Chowdhury, SHMB Noor Chowdhury, Abdul Majed and Risaldar Moslemuddin - are absconding.
Apart from Rashed Chowdhury, the foreign minister said during the meeting they discussed Rohingya crisis and Indo-Pacific Strategy of the Trump administration among other issues.
He said he also assured the assistant secretary that Bangladesh will not force any Rohingya to go to Bhashan Char island which the government has developed for relocation of about 100,000 Myanmar nationals from the crowded Cox’s Bazar camps.
WARNING:
