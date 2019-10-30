Stop concocted campaign, concentrate on obligations: Bangladesh to Myanmar
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Oct 2019 01:32 PM BdST Updated: 30 Oct 2019 01:32 PM BdST
Bangladesh has asked Myanmar to stop its “concocted” campaign on the Rohingya issue and concentrate on the fulfilment of its obligations.
“Myanmar must act decisively to address the real causes that are preventing the displaced Rohingya from going back voluntarily,” the foreign ministry said in a statement following Myanmar’s minister for international cooperation U Kyaw Tin’s recent comment.
The minister, according to Bangladesh’s foreign office, in the recent NAM meeting claimed that Bangladesh is “mischaracterising” the Rohingya issue by portraying it as ‘religious persecution’, ‘ethnic cleansing’ and ‘genocide’.
Myanmar always portrays Rohingyas as ‘illegal migrants’ from Bangladesh during the colonial era.
Now they came up with an innovation that there was a massive influx of Bangladeshis to Myanmar during the war of liberation of Bangladesh in 1971, the foreign ministry said.
“All these claims are baseless.”
More to follow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Wait and see, Hasina says as BNP calls government crackdown ‘eyewash’
- Greece, Bangladesh discuss efforts to broaden economic relations
- Bangladesh to host D-8 summit after 20 years
- Shakib should have informed ICC about match fixing offer: PM Hasina
- ACC files case against expelled Jubo League leader, wife over 'illegal wealth'
- DU students protest accommodation crisis in dormitories
- Three killed in Sitakunda ‘shootout’
- Nephew, caretakers charged in two cases after raid on Aziz Mohammad’s house
- BNP leader Harunur Rashid secures bail in tax fraud case
- Father of slain blogger Avijit Roy appears in court to give testimony
Most Read
- Shakib should have informed ICC about match fixing offer: PM Hasina
- ICC bans Shakib for two years for not reporting ‘corrupt approaches’
- Shakib wanted to meet bookie ‘first’, WhatsApp conversations reveal
- Shakib's fate hangs in the balance
- Shakib confident of ‘stronger comeback’ from ban for breaching corruption code
- ACC files case against expelled Jubo League leader, wife over 'illegal wealth'
- Wait and see, Hasina says as BNP calls government crackdown ‘eyewash’
- Mominul to captain Bangladesh in Tests, Mahmudullah in T20s against India
- Shakib ‘extremely sad’ after ICC ban for not reporting ‘corrupt approaches’
- Onion prices will come down soon: PM Hasina