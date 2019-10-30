Home > Bangladesh

Stop concocted campaign, concentrate on obligations: Bangladesh to Myanmar

Published: 30 Oct 2019 01:32 PM BdST Updated: 30 Oct 2019 01:32 PM BdST

Bangladesh has asked Myanmar to stop its “concocted” campaign on the Rohingya issue and concentrate on the fulfilment of its obligations.

“Myanmar must act decisively to address the real causes that are preventing the displaced Rohingya from going back voluntarily,” the foreign ministry said in a statement following Myanmar’s minister for international cooperation U Kyaw Tin’s recent comment.

The minister, according to Bangladesh’s foreign office, in the recent NAM meeting claimed that Bangladesh is “mischaracterising” the Rohingya issue by portraying it as ‘religious persecution’, ‘ethnic cleansing’ and ‘genocide’.

Myanmar always portrays Rohingyas as ‘illegal migrants’ from Bangladesh during the colonial era.

Now they came up with an innovation that there was a massive influx of Bangladeshis to Myanmar during the war of liberation of Bangladesh in 1971, the foreign ministry said.

“All these claims are baseless.”

