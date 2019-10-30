Greece, Bangladesh discuss efforts to broaden economic relations
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Oct 2019 02:12 AM BdST Updated: 30 Oct 2019 02:12 AM BdST
The foreign ministers of Bangladesh and Greece have outlined the potential areas of mutual support.
“In the context of our effort to broaden our economic and trade relations, my colleague expressed his country’s readiness to step up cooperation on all fronts,” Greek Foreign Minister N Dendias said.
“I also accepted his invitation to visit Bangladesh soon, heading a group of Greek entrepreneurs,” he said after his meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen in Athens on Wednesday.
“It is my expectation that this will carry over to a number of other fields, such as culture and education.”
In a statement posted on Greece foreign ministry’s website, Dendias said he also expressed Greece’s readiness for exchange of know-how with Bangladesh in all areas of mutual interest.
He informed Momen of the Greek prime minister’s initiative for the protection of cultural heritage threatened by climate change, and asked for the participation of Bangladesh.
He said the meeting was “friendly and constructive”.
“…and we exchanged views on numerous issues of common interest, such as the environment. Climate change affects us all.
“We listened to the Bangladeshi views with particular interest, in regard to both regional issues of Southern Asia and issues of global concern. Environmental protection is such an issue.
“I, in turn, had the opportunity to brief my counterpart on current developments concerning European Union issues as well as issues of concern to our region, the Mediterranean and the Western Balkans,” Dendias said.
“More importantly, though, today's meeting was the ideal trigger to renew our bilateral relations.”
They also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the foreign ministries on cooperation in diplomatic training.
