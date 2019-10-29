Shakib should have informed ICC about match fixing offer: PM Hasina
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Oct 2019 04:30 PM BdST Updated: 29 Oct 2019 06:29 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said top player Shakib Al Hasan should have informed the International Cricket Council about the alleged match fixing offer.
“It’s clear that Shakib has made a mistake and he’s realised that,” Hasina said at a media briefing in Dhaka on Tuesday.
Shakib allegedly hid a match fixing offer as per the probe report by the ICC’s Anti-Corruption and Security Unit, Bangla-language newspaper Samakal reported.
“It was on insistence of ICC that Shakib has been kept away from practice by the BCB. That's the reason he neither featured in the practice games nor did he join the meeting late on Monday evening with the president to discuss pink ball Test,” the newspaper reported.
Bangladesh now plan to travel to India without Shakib for the three T20I and two Test matches, scheduled to start on Nov 3. The new development has confirmed Shakib's non-availability for the tour.
The star all-rounder, who is also the country's Test and T20 skipper, reportedly could be banned for 18 months by the ICC, compounding the Bangladesh Cricket Board's problems ahead of the India tour.
Two years ago, the newspaper wrote, Shakib received an offer from a bookie before an international match, which he did not report to the ICC's Anti-Corruption and Security Unit.
“There’s nothing much the government can do about the ICC’s decision,” Hasina said responding to a question from the media. “But BCB will stand by him.”
Hasina opened her media briefing on her participation in the 18th summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in Azerbaijan.
In Shakib’s absence, senior-most player Mushfiqur Rahim may lead the team in Tests while Mahmudullah Riyadh is expected to be the skipper in the three T20 Internationals.
The development only adds to the problems of BCB, which is trying to convince its players to agree to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's proposal for a day-night Test with pink ball at the Eden Gardens.
Shakib came under fire as he spearheaded a players’ strike before calling it off after the BCB assured that their demands, including a pay hike, will be fulfilled.
Prime Minister Hasina expressed her surprise over the players’ “unprecedented” strike. “The cricketers should have informed the BCB before going on strike,” she said.
