Bangladesh to host D-8 summit after 20 years

Visiting Secretary General of the D-8 Jaafar Ku Shaari briefed State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam about the summit to be held early next year, the foreign minister said on Tuesday.

D-8 stands for Organization for Economic Cooperation, which comprises eight largest Muslim developing countries - Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey.

It was established in 1997 at the first summit held in Istanbul. Bangladesh hosted the second summit in 1999.

The secretary general also briefed the state minister about the initiatives undertaken by the D-8 – particularly in the field of technology and innovation, universal health care services, in the newly established chamber of commerce and industry, and establishing FIZs (D8 Free Industrial Zones).

The state minister reiterated Bangladesh's commitment towards “a more effective and functional D8 realising its full potential”.

He also emphasised how to better collaborate between the member states by leveraging experiences and skills of one member state for others on complementarity basis, especially in the field of energy, tourism, and blue economy, the foreign ministry said.