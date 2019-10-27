Anti-narcotics team raids Aziz Mohammad Bhai’s Gulshan home
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Oct 2019 06:01 PM BdST Updated: 27 Oct 2019 08:29 PM BdST
An anti-narcotics team has seized casino equipment and alcohol in a raid on controversial industrialist Aziz Mohammad Bhai’s home in Dhaka.
The team started the raid on the house on road No. 57 at Gulshan-2 shortly before 5pm Sunday.
“The drive is ongoing. We’ve so far found casino equipment, liquor, beer and shisha,” said Khurshid Alam, assistant director at the Department of Narcotics Control.
The DNC officials raided two buildings on the same plot. The gambling equipment were found on the rooftop of one of the buildings and “huge” liquor in a room on the third floor of the other building, the officials said.
Nabin said he had never seen Aziz Mohammad in seven to eight years since he took the job.
Parvez said he was in charge of taking care of the third floor, but never entered the room where the liquor was found.
The DNC’s drive came amid an ongoing government crackdown on illegal gambling, extortion, contract-grabbing, corruption and other wrongdoings.
His wife Naureen Aziz Mohammad Bhai is managing director of the pharmaceutical company.
Naureen and Aziz Mohammad’s relatives live in the two buildings, according to officials.
The special tribunal on the stock markets last year ordered Aziz Mohammad’s arrest in a case over the 1996 share market scam.
He went abroad and had been staying there before the arrest warrant was issued.
Known also as a film producer, Aziz Mohammad Bhai’s name came up in investigations into the deaths of actors Sohel Chowdhury and Salman Shah.
