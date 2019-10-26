Hasina talks Rohingya with Malaysia’s Mahathir, Iran’s Rouhani in Baku
Reazul Bashar from Baku, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Oct 2019 01:53 AM BdST Updated: 26 Oct 2019 01:57 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has discussed the Rohingya refugee crisis with her Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamad and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.
She met them separately on the sidelines of the 18th NAM Summit in Azerbaijan capital Baku on Friday.
Mahathir assured her of cooperation in resolving the crisis and holding those to accounr for “genocide of the Muslim ethnic minority in Myanmar”, Foreign Secretary Shahidul Haque told the press.
Other members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations or ASEAN, which includes Myanmar as well, will also do “whatever necessary” to resolve the crisis, Mahathir is saud to have said.
Shahidul quoted the Malaysian leader as saying they will continue operating a field hospital at the Rohingya refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar.
When Mahathir asked Hasina about her government’s plan to relocate 100,000 refugees to Bhasan Char, she described the security and other facilities in the island in the Bay of Bengal, the foreign secretary said.
Mahathir also said his government will consider taking more workers from Bangladesh.
Hasina urged him to take steps to increase Malaysian investment in Bangladesh.
The Iranian leader assured her of continued support and praised Bangladesh for sheltering the refugees.
She emphasised unity of the Muslim world in the meeting with Rouhani, Shahidul said.
“The Muslim world will emerge as a major power if we can unite by settling all the conflicts among us,” he quoted her as saying.
The two leaders agreed to work together to fight militancy.
She also held a meeting with Algeria’s Interim President Abdelkader Bensalah.
Hasina thanked Bensalah when he told her that his country would reopen its embassy in Bangladesh, according to the foreign secretary.
They also discussed trade.
