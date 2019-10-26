Hasina seeks NAM support to resolve Rohingya crisis, fight climate change

She pointed out the two major challenges Bangladesh is dealing with now despite socio-economic successes at the 18th NAM Summit in the Azerbaijan capital Baku on Friday.

Although Bangladesh has little responsibility for global warming, it is suffering heavily from its devastating impacts.

“The international response to climate change, particularly that of developed countries, must therefore, fully respect the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change,” Hasina said.

Bangladesh is hosting around 1.1 million Rohingya refugees and the crisis “has the potential to destabilising our country and beyond”, she said.

“We are constrained to seek support of the international community in resolving the crisis,” Hasina said, calling for steps to ensure voluntary return of the Rohingya to their homes in the Rakhine state of Myanmar in safety, security and dignity.

It is the “only solution” to the crisis, according to the prime minister.

“The Rohingya crisis is a political one deeply rooted in Myanmar. Thus, its solution has to be found inside Myanmar,” she said.

Hasina then quoted from the speech of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the 1973 Algiers summit: “For implementation of the principles of NAM, we need a total commitment on our part and readiness to sacrifice our narrow interests in order to attain what we regard to be a greater good of humanity.”

While the United Nations is primarily responsible to deal with violent conflicts in many parts of the world, NAM can play an active role in the protection, maintenance and consolidation of peace, she observed.

“We should work together to utilise the strength and influence of NAM to prevent any country from destabilising any region,” the prime minister said.

A platform of 120 developing countries, the Non-Aligned Movement or NAM is considered the biggest forum after the UN for political cooperation and suggestion.

The platform that emerged 58 years ago in the context of the Cold War his holding its 18th summit on Oct 25-26 at the Congress Centre in Baku.

Apart from the 120 member states, 17 other states and 10 organisations have taken part in the summit as observers.

Hasina congratulated Azerbaijan for assuming the chairmanship of NAM and assured Bangladesh’s full support and cooperation to Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev.

She said Bangladesh is a “strong believer” in the goals of NAM.

“The NAM principles reflect the basic aspirations of the common people.

“However, the current global scenario presents formidable challenges to these aspirations. The contemporary global challenges call for renewed commitment by the international community to the principles of Bandung,” Hasina said.

With the adoption of the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, NAM principles are once again upheld at the UN. “We should stand together in conforming to what we agreed in 2015 to reduce inequality within and among countries,” she said.

She emphasised disarmament and nuclear non-proliferation for international security.

Hasina also called for justice for the Palestinians and ensuring accountability of the Israeli occupation forces.

“Bangladesh firmly believes the illegal occupation must come to an end,” she said.