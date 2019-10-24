Feni court sentences 16 to death for Nusrat murder
Feni Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Oct 2019 11:28 AM BdST Updated: 24 Oct 2019 12:07 PM BdST
A Feni court has sentenced 16 people to death in a case over the murder of Nusrat Jahan Rafi, the girl who was torched to death after protesting against sexual abuse by the principal of a madrasa.
SM Siraj-Ud-Doula, the madrasa principal who orchestrated the attack, is among those sentenced to death.
Feni Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Mamunur Rashid handed down the verdict on Thursday, seven months into the incident.
Nusrat, a student of Sonagazi Islamia Fazil Madrasa, was set on fire by the perpetrators on Apr 6 for not withdrawing a sexual assault case against Siraj.
The 18-year-old girl died on Apr 10, sending a shockwave across Bangladesh triggering protests against oppression of women and girls.
All the convicts were present in the court.
