Rules bent to erect commercial high-rise for Canadian University on Gulshan residential plot

The owner of the plot on road No. 103, Anjuman Ara Shahid Chowdhury, is the spouse of Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat, chairman of the Canadian University of Bangladesh Board of Trustees and Padma Bank.

The university had earlier secured a plot under the Purbachal New Town project in violation of rules.

In Gulshan, residents have demanded that construction of the commercial building be halted in the residential area after they foiled a similar effort earlier.

Gulshan Society said they would write to the capital’s development agency Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha to stop the latest bid to erect a commercial building in the area.

According to Rajuk papers, the plot on road No. 103 falls in the residential area, but Sarafat says they took permission from proper authorities to construct the commercial building.

Rajuk officials said they initially denied the plot owner permission to use it for commercial purposes but had to give the go-ahead later on directives from the housing and public works ministry.

Engineer Mosharraf Hossain was the housing and public works minister at the time when the plot was cleared for commercial use.

After buying the plot from businessman Saidur Rahman in 2014, Anjuman applied to Rajuk for commercial facilities for it as a commercial plot on July 27, 2017.

The capital’s development agency rejected the application. Citing a housing and public works ministry gazette, Rajuk said the plot is not for commercial use.

There is “no scope” to permit use of the plot for commercial purposes, according to a Rajuk letter sent to Anjuman on Sept 6, 2017.

But on Nov 7 the same year, Rajuk was prompted in the 13th general meeting to see whether it can clear the proposal.

According to the minutes of the meeting, Rajuk decided to write to the ministry for directives for commercialisation of the plot with the holding No. 22/A on roads No. 102 and 103 at block CEN (D) in Gulshan and to give it all the facilities like a commercial plot, including commercial floor and space ratio or FAR.

The ministry’s Deputy Secretary Shyamoli Nabi responded to the Rajuk letter on Dec 13, 2017 asking the agency to award the facilities to the plot in exchange for the fees fixed for commercial plots.

The minister gave the directive following the owner’s application considering that Pink City and some other plots next to 22/A were being used for commercial purposes, according to the letter.

More than another month later, on Jan 22 last year, Rajuk’s estate department in a letter gave the owner permission to use the plot commercially “on instructions from the housing and public works ministry”.

Though the ministry’s letter said there were commercial plots “next to” the one owned by Anjuman, they are in fact 380 metres apart.

The road no. 103 is only 54 feet wide while Rajuk permits commercialisation of residential plots along streets at least 60 feet wide.

The work to construct the building is under way in the fenced plot. Construction materials were kept on the street and sidewalks.

A security guard named ‘Alim’ told bdnews24.com that a 24-storey bloc will be constructed there, with four floors in the basement and 20 above the ground.

The campus of the Canadian University of Bangladesh will be set up there, he said.

Residents of Gulshan are opposed to the construction of high-rise commercial building on residential plots.

Speaking to bdnews24.com, a resident of road No. 103 said the permission to commercialise the plot was given “secretly” in breach of rules. He requested not to be named.

“I’ve bought a flat in Gulshan with my life’s savings because it is an elegant and quiet area. But if this commercial building is erected, many others will apply for commercialisation of residential plots. This building will be used as a reference point to construct many other commercial buildings.

“I believe Rajuk and the housing ministry did it for a huge kickback,” he added.

The work to construct a commercial building on the plot No. 21 near 22/A at CEN (D) block was halted following objection by the residents of the neighbourhood last year.

Three residents on behalf of the owners of the houses in Gulshan had filed an application with the housing and public works minister.

Khulna-4 MP Abdus Salam Murhsedy, who resides on road No. 103, also wrote on his official letterhead to the minister requesting a halt on the construction of the building. Gulshan Society demanded that the construction be stopped on Sept 13.

The Society’s President Sakhawat Abu Khair Mohammed told bdnews24.com : “We want no commercial activities in residential areas. We had earlier sent a letter for cancellation of permission to commercialise a plot on the same road.”

He said they will send another letter to Rajuk objecting to the construction of the commercial building on 22/A as well.

“I took steps to stop construction of a commercial building earlier when the permission was given. I’ve seen that the work to construct another building is ongoing,” Murshedy told bdnews24.com.

“I think it will not be a residential area anymore once a 22-storey commercial building is constructed,” the ruling party MP said.

Abdur Rahman was the Rajuk chairman when it gave the clearance for using the plot commercially. He is on post retirement leave now.

Rajuk never wants to allow commercial plots in residential areas, he told bdnews24.com.

“But when a directive comes from the ministry, it comes as an order. In many such cases, Rajuk's hands are tied,” he added.

The then minister Mosharraf did not take calls from bdnews24.com for comments. He did not respond to text messages either.

Incumbent Housing and Public Works Minister SM Rezaul Karim declined comment on the issue.

The university’s Trustee Board Chairman Sarafat claimed all rules have been adhered to for the permission.

“Does anything happen beyond the law? The road has been made 100 percent commercial. Now anyone can commercialise their plot by giving fees. No one has anything to object to on this matter,” he told bdnews24.com on Sunday.

Rajuk identified 552 illegal commercial buildings in Gulshan, Banani and Baridhara areas after the 2016 Holey Artisan bakery terror attack.

The authorities also shut down a number of the commercial entities operating in these areas at the time.

According to Rajuk, all the plots surrounding Gulshan-1 and Gulshan-2 circles and those along the street from Police Plaza to Gulshan-2 via Gulshan-1 are commercial.

The plots along the street from Banani Lake to Gulshan Lake via Gulshan-2 are residential but the owners have the option to go commercial.