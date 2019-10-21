Hasina seeks help to fight malicious Facebook posts citing deadly Bhola clashes
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Oct 2019 12:38 AM BdST Updated: 21 Oct 2019 12:38 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has alerted the people to attempts to destabilise Bangladesh by spreading malicious posts on Facebook.
She also sought the people’s help to fight such efforts citing the deadly clashes between police and locals in Bhola’s Borhanuddin over a Facebook post that allegedly hurt religious sentiments.
A hacker accessed a Hindu man’s Facebook Messenger and published a screenshot of slanderous comments on social media sparking a firestorm of protests online and offline, police said.
At a meeting with Jubo League leaders in Dhaka in the evening, Hasina termed the incident “unfortunate” and described how police came under attack after screenshots of the conversation on the hacked account were circulated online.
“The important question is what their objective was. We’ve seen that different sorts of negative propagandas are conducted on Facebook to create anarchy,” she said.
“Everyone knows that the country is doing well, making progress, but there is a group that wants to destabilise the country in different ways. So I seek the common people’s help to stop them (the group),” the prime minister said.
She urged the people to be patient and said those who want to take advantage of a murky situation must face action.
The hacker had demanded money from the Hindu man in Bhola to return his account, Hasina said and added it would have been difficult to catch the culprit if he had not sought the money on Messenger.
“Police have arrested the culprits. We will arrest the rest. We’ve contacted the Facebook authorities,” Hasina said.
Police have arrested two Muslim men on charges of spreading slanderous comments on Prophet Muhammad after hacking the Hindu man’s account.
“How a Muslim can write something bad about the prophet and use it to frame someone else?” Hasina asked.
“If someone writes something bad about our prophet, they will surely face action. Action will also be taken against those who do it to frame and harm others,” she said.
