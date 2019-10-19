Home > Bangladesh

RAB detains DNCC Councillor Rajib in anti-casino drive

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Oct 2019 11:38 PM BdST Updated: 19 Oct 2019 11:57 PM BdST

The Rapid Action Battalion has detained Tarequzzaman Rajib, the councillor of ward No. 33 under Dhaka North City Corporation, in a raid on a house in Dhaka’s Bashundhara residential area as part of the crackdown on illegal casinos.

The elite police unit, acting on a tip-off, surrounded the House No. 404 on Road No. 8 in the area on Saturday evening, a RAB spokesman said.

RAB Media Wing Assistant Director Mizanur Rahman later revealed the information on Rajib’s detention.

