RAB detains DNCC Councillor Rajib in anti-casino drive
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Oct 2019 11:38 PM BdST Updated: 19 Oct 2019 11:57 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion has detained Tarequzzaman Rajib, the councillor of ward No. 33 under Dhaka North City Corporation, in a raid on a house in Dhaka’s Bashundhara residential area as part of the crackdown on illegal casinos.
The elite police unit, acting on a tip-off, surrounded the House No. 404 on Road No. 8 in the area on Saturday evening, a RAB spokesman said.
RAB Media Wing Assistant Director Mizanur Rahman later revealed the information on Rajib’s detention.
More to follow
