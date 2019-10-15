Police say father Basir killed 5-year-old Tuhin, mutilated body in Sunamganj

Sunamganj Additional Superintendent of Police Md Mizanur Rahman told the media on Tuesday evening about the findings of the investigation into the murder.

Basir, a farmer, took the boy out of the home at Kejaura village under Rajanagar union council while he was asleep in the wee hours of Monday, Mizanur said.

He, his brother Jamshed Ali, and nephew Shahriar Hossain killed the child in his sleep by slitting his throat, the police officer said.

The “killers” later cut off his ears and genital, according to Mizanur.

Two knives were stuck to the child's stomach when police recovered the body, they had earlier said.

Mizanur said Basir, Jamshed and Shahriar killed the boy to frame their rivals in the village.

He cited information given by the members of the family during interrogations.



