Home > Bangladesh

Police say father Basir killed 5-year-old Tuhin, mutilated body in Sunamganj

  Sunamganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Oct 2019 08:38 PM BdST Updated: 15 Oct 2019 09:02 PM BdST

Tuhin Mia, the 5-year-old old boy whose mutilated body was found hanging from a tree near his home in Sunamganj’s Derai Upazila, was killed by his father Abdul Basir, police have claimed.

Sunamganj Additional Superintendent of Police Md Mizanur Rahman told the media on Tuesday evening about the findings of the investigation into the murder.

Basir, a farmer, took the boy out of the home at Kejaura village under Rajanagar union council while he was asleep in the wee hours of Monday, Mizanur said.

He, his brother Jamshed Ali, and nephew Shahriar Hossain killed the child in his sleep by slitting his throat, the police officer said.   

The “killers” later cut off his ears and genital, according to Mizanur.

Two knives were stuck to the child's stomach when police recovered the body, they had earlier said.

Mizanur said Basir, Jamshed and Shahriar killed the boy to frame their rivals in the village.

He cited information given by the members of the family during interrogations.

Read the story in Bangla: বাবার হাতেই খুন হয় ঘুমন্ত তুহিন: পুলিশ

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Father killed Tuhin: police

New Rohingya list sent to Myanmar

Medical college entry test results out

Case over murder of Sunamganj boy

BASIC Bank scam: Charges delayed by lack of evidence

5 to die Gaibandha war crimes

Two die in Ctg road crash

File Photo

Four die in Sundarbans "shootout"

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.