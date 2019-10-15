Police say father Basir killed 5-year-old Tuhin, mutilated body in Sunamganj
Sunamganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Oct 2019 08:38 PM BdST Updated: 15 Oct 2019 09:02 PM BdST
Tuhin Mia, the 5-year-old old boy whose mutilated body was found hanging from a tree near his home in Sunamganj’s Derai Upazila, was killed by his father Abdul Basir, police have claimed.
Sunamganj Additional Superintendent of Police Md Mizanur Rahman told the media on Tuesday evening about the findings of the investigation into the murder.
Basir, a farmer, took the boy out of the home at Kejaura village under Rajanagar union council while he was asleep in the wee hours of Monday, Mizanur said.
He, his brother Jamshed Ali, and nephew Shahriar Hossain killed the child in his sleep by slitting his throat, the police officer said.
The “killers” later cut off his ears and genital, according to Mizanur.
Two knives were stuck to the child's stomach when police recovered the body, they had earlier said.
Mizanur said Basir, Jamshed and Shahriar killed the boy to frame their rivals in the village.
He cited information given by the members of the family during interrogations.
Read the story in Bangla: বাবার হাতেই খুন হয় ঘুমন্ত তুহিন: পুলিশ
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Diplomats in Bangladesh go beyond their norms, says FM on Abrar murder comments
- Police say father Basir killed 5-year-old Tuhin, mutilated body in Sunamganj
- Bangladesh hands Myanmar new list of 50,000 Rohingya refugees
- Govt approves two more metro rail projects worth Tk 938bn
- Over 49,000 pass medical college entry test
- Lack of evidence delays charges over BASIC Bank scam, says ACC
- Parents start case over grisly murder of minor boy in Sunamganj
- Two die as covered van crashes into autorickshaws in Ctg
- Police arrest Abrar murder suspect Sadat in Dinajpur
- Jubo League leaders Samrat, Arman remanded in arms and drugs cases
Most Read
- Hasina meets slain BUET student Abrar’s parents, orders quick trial
- Indian-born Nobel prize-winner comes from ‘family of economists’
- BUET protesters to decide on agitation on Tuesday
- The hunt for Asia's El Chapo
- Personal gun licence cannot be used by bodyguard, govt says
- Jubo League leaders Samrat, Arman remanded in arms and drugs cases
- Prince William and wife Kate meet Imran Khan, Pakistan's PM and friend of Diana
- Messi likely to return in ‘Argentina friendly against Paraguay in Bangladesh’
- Two killed in border guard firing during Bandarban polls violence
- 'Masterminds' of bomb attack on Dhaka police arrested