Two 'JMB militants' arrested over bomb attacks on Dhaka police

The suspects were apprehended by the anti-terrorist unit from Mohammadpur on Sunday, said DMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Obaidur Rahman.

"They were involved in the blasts targeting police in Gulistan and Science Lab," he said.

According to DMP spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Masudur Rahman, the arrestees are operatives of the banned militant outfit Jamaat-ul-Majahideen Bangladesh or JMB.

Police have scheduled a media briefing later on Monday to disclose further details on the matter.

Two traffic policemen and an Ansar member were injured when a cocktail bomb went off in front of a shopping complex on the south side of Gulistan underpass on Apr 29.

And on Aug 31, another bomb exploded near LGRD Minister Tazul Islam's car at the Science Laboratory intersection, injuring two policemen, including a security detail for the minister.

It was widely reported that Middle-East-based militant outfit Islamic State or IS claimed responsibility for the attack in the aftermath.

But police were quick to dismiss these claims and instead pinned the blame on local extremist organisations.