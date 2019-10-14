GK Shamim’s firm fails to complete two dozen PWD projects in time

These include a project that was supposed to be completed by 2014.

The work of another project has not yet started, but the firm is supposed to complete it by this year.

Shamim has made a fortune by “illegally” winning government contracts reportedly by identifying himself as Narayanganj Awami League vice president and Jubo League central committee’s cooperatives affairs secretary.

In an ongoing crackdown on such misdeeds as illegal gambling, tender-grabbing and extortion, Shamim was arrested on Sept 20 along with his seven bodyguards on charges related to drugs and illegal arms.

The Rapid Action Battalion made the arrests after the recovery of about Tk 20 million in cash, Tk 1.75 billion worth of fixed-deposit receipt or FDR savings, alcohol and firearms in a raid on his home and office in Dhaka.

The housing and public works ministry sent a letter to the PWD on Oct 9 asking it to take legal measures to complete the projects awarded to Shamim’s firm.

Engineers at the PWD believe it will take a long time to scrap the contracts and start afresh.

Shamim's firm GKB has its hands on 53 construction projects of the public works ministry with a total allocation of around Tk 5.5 billion.

Of these projects, his firm is working alone in 13 projects. The remaining 40 projects are joint ventures, according to the ministry that has approved 24 of these.

Eight projects were greenlighted by the chief engineer of the Public Works Department and three by the additional chief engineer. The cabinet committee on public purchase approved the other 17 projects.

Among the 53 projects, the timescale. to complete 15 is over this year but these are yet to be finished.

Up to 35 percent work has been done in three other projects that should have ended this month.

The projects that are yet to be completed after the end of the timescale include an office building for Dhaka superintendent of police at Agargaon, five complexes and a training centre for RAB in Gazipur, a 20-storey building for the Secretariat, modernisation of National Cancer Institution and Hospital, and two 16-storey buildings for Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

The progress of work is between 3 and 35 percent in the projects related to a 10-storey BSTI regional office in Chattogram, National Board of Revenue headquarters in Dhaka, NGO Foundation offices in Dhaka, extension of the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, and development of the Bandarban General Hospital.

The construction of 672 flats for government officers in Narayanganj’s Aliganj at Tk 418.5 million was supposed to end in July this year, but the work is yet to begin after the contract was signed in March, 2017.

PWD Chief Engineer Shahadat Hossain said projects have been delayed for different reasons.

“Maybe the authorities are yet to clear designs or approve funds,” he said.

He could not say whether the delay has driven project costs.

GKB Chief Engineer and former PWD additional chief engineer Md Golam Mustafa declined comment on the issue.