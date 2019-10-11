Police arrest four ‘Ansar al-Islam’ militants in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Oct 2019 12:45 PM BdST Updated: 11 Oct 2019 12:45 PM BdST
Police have arrested four suspected operatives of the banned militant outfit ‘Ansar al-Islam’ in Dhaka.
They were apprehended in the capital's Jatrabari area on Thursday, said Saiful Islam, additional deputy commissioner of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of police.
The arrestees have been identified as Shahin Alam Omar, 21, Saiful Islam, 18, Hamiduzzaman Biplob, 18, and Al Mamun, 20.
Three machetes were recovered from them, said Saiful, adding further details on the matter will be disclosed at a media briefing later on Friday.
WARNING:
