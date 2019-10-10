BTRC blocks webpage ‘uReporter’ which records BUET students’ torture complaints
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Oct 2019 10:40 PM BdST Updated: 10 Oct 2019 10:40 PM BdST
The telecom regulators have blocked the webpage launched by the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology two and a half years ago to record complaints of torture of students.
Related Stories
The university’s computer science and engineering department opened the page under the project called “uReporter” on Mar 31, 2017 and it received 166 complaints, mostly about ragging of freshers, until Wednesday.
The page - http://cse.buet.ac.bd/ureporter/ - became unavailable after the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission or BTRC ordered the International Internet Gateway or IIG operators and Internet Service Providers or ISPs to block it on Wednesday evening.
The BCL operatives allegedly bludgeoned Abrar for hours for his Facebook post protesting against a recent deal between Bangladesh and India.
The “uReporter” project’s purpose was research on people of the Third World by letting them speak out anonymously after being subjected to any kind of torture or suppression, Associate Professor ABM Alim Al Islam told bdnews24.com.
The first post it received was from a BUET student who had been called up by seniors and forced to stand up for an hour at midnight.
The project was still limited to BUET students, according to Prof Alim.
Department head Prof Md Mostafa Akbar sent the complaints to the university’s Directorate of Social Welfare a few months ago but could not say whether the authorities acted on them.
The other posts were about similar tortures and violent ragging.
bdnews24.com ran a report on such allegations raised by some students and the complaints registered on the webpage.
Meanwhile, an image of a BTRC email sent to the IIG operators and ISPs was circulated on the social media through a Facebook page of BUET students.
In the mail, BTRC asked the internet operators to block the “uReporter” webpage and inform the regulators.
BTRC Senior Assistant Director Md Asif Waheed, who sent the email, did not receive bdnews24.com phone calls for response to queries like who “directed him to instruct” the IIG operators and ISPs to block the domains.
BTRC Chairman Jahurul Haque did not respond either.
On Thursday, Prof Alim said they had stopped the project “following an internal decision”.
He declined to comment on the reason behind the closure of the project.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- BUET unit BCL leader Sakal gives confessional statement to court over Abrar murder
- Bangladesh, India agree to share real-time info, involve Myanmar to stop drug trafficking
- Police to file charges in Abrar murder soon, says home minister
- Three of a family found dead in Kafrul home
- Man gets death for murder of Dhaka schoolgirl Risha
- Samrat to remain in hospital for two more days
- Hasina urges citizens to conserve water
- Ershad’s son Shad takes oath as MP
- BUET students issue Friday ultimatum over 10-point demand
- Seven get death for murder of pickup driver in Faridpur
Most Read
- Stories of BCL torture at BUET coming out after Abrar murder
- UN, UK condemn murder of BUET student Abrar
- Police arrest slain BUET student Abrar's roommate Mizanur
- Police arrest BUET BCL leader Amit Saha over Abrar murder
- Angry Kushtia residents deny BUET vice-chancellor visit to Abrar's home
- Hasina is against banning student politics, vows crackdown on illicit activity in universities
- PM Hasina defends LPG export to India amid criticism
- Bangladesh labour court issues arrest warrant for Nobel laureate Yunus
- BUET unit BCL leader Sakal gives confessional statement to court over Abrar murder
- Whodunnit? Row between wives of English footballers Rooney and Vardy goes viral