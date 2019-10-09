Angry Kushtia residents deny BUET vice-chancellor visit to Abrar's home

Abrar, an electrical and electronic engineering student of the university, was bludgeoned to death allegedly by Bangladesh Chhatra League activists on Sunday night.

On Wednesday afternoon, VC Saiful Islam went to Kumarkhali Upazila’s Raidanga village, the birthplace of Abrar, to offer his sympathies to the family.

He first went to the Abrar’s grave and prayed for him. He consoled Abrar’s grandfather Abdul Gafur, father Barkatullah and brother ‘Fayaz’ there.

Then, he headed for Abrar's home to meet his mother.

But he faced public wrath in front of the house. At one point, police charged baton to disperse the angry people. VC Saiful then left the area and returned to the Kushtia Circuit House.

The body of Abrar, a second-year EEE student at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology or BUET, was found dead on the staircase of his hall in the early hours of Monday.

Police have arrested 13 BCL leaders and activists for allegedly beating Abrar to death.

Students have staged protests on the campus while the teachers’ association has demanded the VC’s resignation for his failure to ensure safety of the students. The provost of Abrar’s hall has already resigned.