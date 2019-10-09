Angry Kushtia residents deny BUET vice-chancellor visit to Abrar's home
Kushtia Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Oct 2019 08:44 PM BdST Updated: 09 Oct 2019 08:44 PM BdST
The under-fire vice chancellor of BUET has been turned away from slain student Abrar Fahad’s home in Kushtia by angry public.
Abrar, an electrical and electronic engineering student of the university, was bludgeoned to death allegedly by Bangladesh Chhatra League activists on Sunday night.
On Wednesday afternoon, VC Saiful Islam went to Kumarkhali Upazila’s Raidanga village, the birthplace of Abrar, to offer his sympathies to the family.
He first went to the Abrar’s grave and prayed for him. He consoled Abrar’s grandfather Abdul Gafur, father Barkatullah and brother ‘Fayaz’ there.
But he faced public wrath in front of the house. At one point, police charged baton to disperse the angry people. VC Saiful then left the area and returned to the Kushtia Circuit House.
The body of Abrar, a second-year EEE student at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology or BUET, was found dead on the staircase of his hall in the early hours of Monday.
Police have arrested 13 BCL leaders and activists for allegedly beating Abrar to death.
Students have staged protests on the campus while the teachers’ association has demanded the VC’s resignation for his failure to ensure safety of the students. The provost of Abrar’s hall has already resigned.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Angry Kushtia residents deny BUET vice-chancellor visit to Abrar's home
- Bangladesh labour court issues arrest warrant for Nobel laureate Yunus
- Three muggers sentenced to death for murder of Ansar member in Dhaka
- Bangladesh Chhatra League demands ‘highest punishment’ for Abrar murderers
- Hasina vows crackdown on illicit activity in universities, other educational institutes
- PM Hasina defends LPG export to India amid criticism
- Sher-e-Bangla Hall provost resigns amid calls for withdrawal over Abrar murder
- Hasina inspires children with Bangabandhu’s motto of ‘simple living, high thinking’
- DB detains BUET student Abrar’s friend for grilling
- Two die as gas cylinder explodes in Brahmanbaria tea shop
Most Read
- BCL claims its activists accused of killing Abrar were ‘drunk’
- UN, UK condemn murder of BUET student Abrar
- Police arrest three more people accused of killing BUET student Abrar
- BUET vice-chancellor incurs students' wrath amid escalating protests as strike called
- Hasina is against banning student politics, vows crackdown on illicit activity in universities
- ‘Why shall I flee?’ Omar Faruk snaps back on travel ban reports
- DB detains BUET student Abrar’s friend for grilling
- PM Hasina defends LPG export to India amid criticism
- Father charges 19 over murder of BUET student Abrar
- Two expelled Dhaka University BCL men arrested after pulling gun on leader