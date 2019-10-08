Police arrest three more people accused of killing BUET student Abrar

They are Md Moniruzzaman Monir, Md Akash Hossain, and Shamsul Arefin Rafat - all 21 years old and students of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology or BUET.

They are among the 19 accused in the Abrar murder case started by his father, according to Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch.

“The drive to arrest the others is under way,” DMP DB Additional Deputy Commissioner Arafat Lenin told bdnews24.com on Tuesday evening.

The detectives caught Monir, a third-year student of water resources engineering department, at Demra and second-year mechanical engineering student Rafat at Jigatala in the afternoon.

Akash, a third-year student of civil engineering, was caught in Gazipur Bypass area in the evening.

Before the case shifted to DB on Tuesday, police arrested 10 leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League’s BUET unit.

They include BUET BCL general secretary Mehedi Hasan Russell (civil engineering, second year), vice-president Muhtasim Fuad, civil engineering, second year), organising secretary Mehedy Hasan Robin (mechanical engineering, fourth year) information and research secretary Anik Sarker (mechanical engineering, fourth year), sports secrtary Miftahul Islam Jion (naval architecture and marine engineering, fourth year), and deputy social welfare secretary Ifti Mosharraf Sakal (biomedical engineering, third year).

The other arrestees are members of BUET BCL Muntasir Al Jemy (mechanical engineering, second year), Md Mujahidur Rahman (electrical and electronic engineering, third year), Khandaker Tabakhkharul Islam Tanvir (mechanical engineering, third year), and Ishtiaq Ahmmed Munna (mechanical engineering, third year).

Abrar’s body was found on the staircase of Sher-e-Bangla Hall on Sunday early morning.

His classmates alleged that BCL men beat him to death suspecting his links to Islami Chhatra Shibir, the student wing of the Jamaat-e-Islami.

His father Barkatullah subsequently started the case, in which the 10 arrested on Monday were remanded for five days on Tuesday.

Security camera footage of the hall showed a few people dragging Abrar down the corridor by his hands and feet.

The individuals caught on camera were all junior leaders and activists of the hall's BCL unit, according to some students.