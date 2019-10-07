Home > Bangladesh

Father charges 19 over murder of BUET student Abrar

Published: 07 Oct 2019 10:03 PM BdST Updated: 07 Oct 2019 10:03 PM BdST

A case has been started against 19 people over the murder of Abrar Fahad, a student of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology or BUET.

Abrar's father Barkatullah started the case with the capital's Chawkbazar police on Monday, said Muntasirul Isam, deputy commissioner of DMP's Lalbagh Division.

Police have also detained the general secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League's Dhaka University chapter and eight others for interrogation in connection with the incident.

"These nine are also named as suspects in the case," said Deputy Commissioner Muntasirul.

 

More to follow

