Murder case convict accused of raping schoolgirl in Gaibandha
Gaibandha Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Oct 2019 04:11 PM BdST Updated: 06 Oct 2019 04:24 PM BdST
Mehedy Hassan Modern, a convict who was released after serving out 14 years in jail for killing schoolgirl Trisha in Gaibandha, has been arrested again over rape allegations.
Police arrested Modern on Sunday on charges of raping a sixth grader in Gaibandha city and the local court sent him to jail.
Modern and others were sentenced to 14 years in prison, said Additional Superintendent of Police Moinul Hoque.
A student of VI was returning home after her tuition class in Gaibandha city on Sept 11, said Gaibandha Central Police Station chief Khan Md Shahriar.
The student's mother filed a case of abduction and rape over the incident.
Modern was arrested in Keraniganj on Friday night and brought to Gaibandha, said the OC. Police are trying to arrest Sabbir, the second suspect, said the police official adding the child has gone through a medical test.
“Her clothes have been sent to Dhaka for a DNA test.”
