Murder case convict accused of raping schoolgirl in Gaibandha

Police arrested Modern on Sunday on charges of raping a sixth grader in Gaibandha city and the local court sent him to jail.

On July 17, 2002, Sadia Sultana Trisha, a student of IV in Gaibandha Madhyapara Government Primary School, died jumping into a pond after she was chased by Modern and three others while on her way home from school.

Modern and others were sentenced to 14 years in prison, said Additional Superintendent of Police Moinul Hoque.

A student of VI was returning home after her tuition class in Gaibandha city on Sept 11, said Gaibandha Central Police Station chief Khan Md Shahriar.

Modern and his accomplice Sabbir Hossain Bappi forced her to ride their motorcycle and drove her to a computer shop at Badiakhali, he said. They gang-raped her behind the shop. The local residents rescued the child hearing her screams.

The student's mother filed a case of abduction and rape over the incident.

Modern was arrested in Keraniganj on Friday night and brought to Gaibandha, said the OC. Police are trying to arrest Sabbir, the second suspect, said the police official adding the child has gone through a medical test.

“Her clothes have been sent to Dhaka for a DNA test.”