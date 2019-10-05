Clashes erupt at Geneva Camp amid protest over electricity 

The protests began on Saturday morning before boiling over into a series clashes as police attempted to quell the demonstration.

Law enforcers subsequently charged baton and fired tear gas to disperse the angry residents after some protestors vandalised a police car.

The clashes ended in the afternoon but fear of unrest continues to linger throughout the area.

“They (residents) are suffering from the lack of continuous electricity supply at the camp over the past few days," said 'Jafar', a resident of Geneva Camp.

“We have to suffer from load shedding for almost the entire day. The disaster management and relief ministry used to pay the electricity bill for Geneva Camp. Now they said they will not do so. Power supply has been infrequent since then,” he added.

“Electricity costs Tk 12 million per month at Geneva Camp. As the ministry refused to pay the bill, Tk 340 million remains unpaid. This is leading to the frequent load shedding,” said Habibur Rahman Mizan, the local ward councillor.

The disaster management and relief ministry did not comment on the outstanding bill.