Fire guts airline office at Sonargaon Hotel

The flame burned down Saudi Arabian Airlines’ office, but no casualties were reported.

The blaze originated from the ground floor of the four-storey extension building of the hotel around 2:45am, said Lima Khanam, a fire service control room officer.

Seven units of the fire service tamed the flames around 3:55am after more than one hour of efforts, she told bdnews24.com.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damages could not be determined immediately.