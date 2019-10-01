Home > Bangladesh

Fire guts airline office at Sonargaon Hotel

Published: 01 Oct 2019 11:07 AM BdST Updated: 01 Oct 2019 11:07 AM BdST

A fire broke out in Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The flame burned down Saudi Arabian Airlines’ office, but no casualties were reported.

The blaze originated from the ground floor of the four-storey extension building of the hotel around 2:45am, said Lima Khanam, a fire service control room officer.

Seven units of the fire service tamed the flames around 3:55am after more than one hour of efforts, she told bdnews24.com.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damages could not be determined immediately.

