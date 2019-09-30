Anti-corruption crackdown was necessary, says PM Hasina

“It was necessary to strike a blow against this corrupt part of our society,” she said backing security forces’ recent drive against corruption.

“We’re continuing the drive against corruption to prevent the recurrence of incidents such as 1/11,” Hasina said at a news conference in New York on Sunday, alluding to the controversial intervention in the civil administration by an army-led group in 2007.

“I brought it upon myself to right the wrong.”

Her comments shed light on the involvement of Jubo League leaders in running illicit gambling facilities in Dhaka and elsewhere. The Rapid Action Battalion busted illegal casinos in raids on Young Men's Club, Wanderers Club and Muktijoddha Krira Chakra on Sept 18 after the prime minister expressed her ire over the activities of the leaders.

“We’ve been in power for long. Therefore, it’s a common tendency to make a mountain out of a molehill when it comes to our flaws,” she said on a question why the Awami League and its associate bodies are often making the headlines once the drive against corruption kicked off.

Emphasising that the drive is necessary to bring equality to society, the prime minister, said: “The nouveau riche creates disparity in the society leaving the children of honest people frustrated.”

“Children are innocent; therefore, they ask their parents -- ‘if they can come to school in expensive cars and wear expensive clothes then why can’t we?’ A society cannot move forward in such situation.”

“We need to look for the root causes of the irregularities. Those who assassinated the Father of the Nation on Aug 15, 1975 and grabbed power illegally, wanted to create a political party. They created an elite class and also spoiled the politics as they spent a lot of money. They are the people who take bribe and engage in corruption but will look for halal foods. This is their true nature,” said Hasina.

She said that some people may become unhappy with her about the drive. “I don’t care as I neither hanker after power, nor wealth.”

The prime minister said she is in politics to work for the well-being of people. “I’m trying my best. The economy is growing. I want everyone to live a better life. But I can’t accept a group of people spoiling the society. I’ll do whatever is needed.”

On another question, Hasina said that she handed over a letter on the extradition of Rashed Chowdhury, a fugitive assassin of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, to US President Donald Trump during the luncheon hosted by the UN secretary general.

“The USA is always very much vocal about the human rights issue. Then how could the killers of the Father of the Nation, women and children stay in that country,” she said.

On the Rohingya issue, the prime minister said it is a shame that the Rohingyas cannot trust Myanmar despite being its citizens. “Whatever words they speak, Myanmar has created the problem and they’ll have to resolve it.”