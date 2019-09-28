Samrat will be caught soon, home minister says
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Sep 2019 06:26 PM BdST Updated: 28 Sep 2019 06:26 PM BdST
Ismail Hossain Samrat, the president of Jubo League's Dhaka South unit, will soon be arrested by law enforcement, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said.
Samrat has allegedly gone into hiding after reports pointing to his involvement in casino operations in Dhaka surfaced amid the government's crackdown on illegal gambling establishments.
Speaking at an event in the capital on Sunday, the minister said, “You are saying many things about him (Samrat). The perpetrators will be brought to book be it Samrat or anyone else."
The involvement of leaders of the Awami League's youth front with illicit gambling operations came to light after the Rapid Action Battalion or RAB uncovered illegal casino businesses in raids on Young Men's Club, Wanderers Club and Muktijoddha Krira Chakra on Sept 18.
The elite police unit arrested Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan, organising secretary of Jubo League's Dhaka south unit, the same day before nabbing
Kalabagan Krira Chakra President and Krishak League leader Shafiqul Alam Firoz a day later. Two days later, law enforcers arrested contractor GM Shamim, who also identifies himself as a Jubo League leader.
Apart from Samrat, the other leaders in hiding are the organisation's Central Committee Office Secretary Kazi Anisur Rahman, Dhaka south Organising Secretary Mizanur Rahman Bokul and Joint General Secretary and Motijheel Ward Councillor Mominul Hoqeu Sayeed.
According to some Jubo League activists, they have gone underground so as to evade arrest over their involvement with casino operations at different clubs
In the wake of Khaled's arrest, Samrat was reportedly holed up in his office in Kakrail overnight with his supporters surrounding the building.
