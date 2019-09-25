Giasuddin Al Mamun gets 8-hour parole after mother's death
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Sep 2019 06:34 PM BdST Updated: 25 Sep 2019 06:34 PM BdST
Controversial businessman Giasuddin Al Mamun has been granted parole following the death of his mother.
Mamun, who is currently serving jail time in a money laundering case, will be released for eight hours at 10am on Thursday, said Mahabub Alam , jailor of Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj.
"We have received the paperwork for the release of Gias Al Mamun on parole. As per the conditions of the parole, he won't be allowed to go beyond a specific area and will be under the watch of police throughout. He will return to the prison as soon as the parole term ends."
Mamun, a friend and business associate of BNP leader Tarique Rahman, has been in prison since his arrest during the military-backed caretaker government’s term. He has been named in over 20 cases relating to extortion, corruption, tax evasion and other crimes.
He had also been sentenced to seven years imprisonment and fined Tk 200 million in a separate case of money laundering along with BNP's acting chief in exile Tarique Rahman.
His mother Mosammat Halima Khatun died during treatment at a hospital in Dhaka early on Wednesday morning, his brother and former BNP MP Hafiz Ibrahim said.
A plea for his parole was subsequently filed by his other brother Jalal Uddin Rumi.
