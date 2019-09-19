Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh wins a round in court battle on Bangabandhu killer Noor Chowdhury

Bangladesh has won a round in its court battle with Canada about a man convicted of taking part in the killing of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975.

In a ruling released on Wednesday, the Federal Court of Canada has ordered Ottawa to revisit its decision not to disclose information to Bangladesh about Noor Chowdhury’s immigration status in Canada, the Canadian Press reports

Chowdhury and his wife, citizens of Bangladesh, came to Canada as visitors in 1996 and soon applied for refugee protection.

Chowdhury, meanwhile, was convicted in Bangladesh in absentia in 1998 for taking part in the coup that involved the assassination of the then president and most of his family.

In 2006, Chowdhury was found to be inadmissible to Canada due to serious criminality, but he has not been deported.

Last year, the immigration minister refused to invoke an exception in the federal privacy law that would have allowed him to divulge information to Bangladesh about Chowdhury’s status in Canada.

