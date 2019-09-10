‘Inadequate’ online birth database ‘failing’ checks for passports, Rohingya arrests reveal
Uttam Sen Gupta, Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Sep 2019 03:07 AM BdST Updated: 10 Sep 2019 03:17 AM BdST
Police, government officials and public representatives have blamed “weaknesses” in the system that is failing checks on data in the online birth database to issue passports as many Rohingya refugees are found to have obtained fake certificates.
While tracing back the birth certificate provided by a recently arrested Rohingya man, Mohammad Faisal, for passport, bdnews24.com has found he had forged the document.
AF Kabir Ahmed Manik, the councillor of Lalkhan Bazar, says he did not issue the certificate.
The serial number of the certificate did not match those used in the ward, Manik told bdnews24.com.
It had Manik’s signature but used the ward secretary’s signature instead of the assistant birth registrar’s, which is mandatory.
“It was made by abusing technology,” the councillor said, adding that the signatures and seals were indeed fake.
‘WEAKNESSES’ IN ONLINE BIRTH DATABASE CHECK
The ID number of the birth certificate Faisal had provided, however, is real and it did match one in the online register.
It was impossible for passport officials to check its validity as the online database only shows names of the applicant’s parents and district, not other details like name of ward, Chattogram Divisional Passport and Visa Office Director Abu Saeed pointed out.
Officials at Mansurabad passport office, like others, check a person’s birth certificate by putting the ID number and date of birth in the online database.
In Faisal’s case, they saw the names of his parents and district, but the name of the ward Rampur did not show up with the corresponding code.
So, the officials could not find out that Faisal had wrongly mentioned Lalkhan Bazar as the ward.
But he was caught on Aug 29 at the passport office in Chattogram’s Mansurabad after his fingerprints matched those of a Rohingya man in the database of the Myanmar refugees’ biometric data stored by Bangladesh.
“I think the weaknesses in the online checks are making such forgery possible,” Councillor Manik said.
bdnews24.com has obtained copies of some of the birth certificates provided by the Rohingya refugees caught recently while applying for passport.
The ID numbers of some of these matched the real ones, but there were anomalies between the data in the online database and those provided in the print versions.
“There are weaknesses in the system to check birth certificates online,” Manjur Morshed, an additional deputy commissioner at Chattogram Metropolitan Police’s Special Branch, told bdnews24.com.
Though officials crosscheck different other data when they issue passports, a group of rogue people are taking advantage of “weaknesses” in the online birth database, the police officer believes.
“There would not have been any room for fraud if the online database showed the ward number, detailed address and photo,” he said.
