DMP launches mobile app for citizen info
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Sep 2019 02:16 PM BdST Updated: 09 Sep 2019 02:16 PM BdST
Dhaka police have launched the Citizen Information Management System or CIMS mobile app to gather information of city dwellers.
Md Asaduzzaman Mia, the outgoing commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, inaugurated the system at the media centre on Monday.
“Anyone can download the app on handsets and key in information. In addition, other programmes to collect information of the city dwellers manually will continue,” he said.
Currently, the CIMS app can be downloaded from the Google Playstore on Android phones. The app will soon be available on the Apple Store as well.
The information of more than 7.2 million people has so far been recorded in the Citizen Information Management System since the CIMS launched on Sep1, 2016, according to the commissioner.
The app can be downloaded by searching CIMS DMP on Google Playstore. Then, a citizen can log in using the verification code to be sent to the mobile number, said Mia.
The citizen can see the data to be put on the app when an officer approves it for view. If the information provided by the citizen is incomplete, it will be notified immediately to his or her email ID, he added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- DMP launches mobile app for citizen info
- Two die in Mymensingh road crash
- President Hamid returns home from UK after eye treatment
- Three killed in Cumilla ‘shootout’
- Election Commission building in Dhaka catches fire
- Bangladesh probing two foreign fishing boats over ‘false declaration’
- BSMMU’s first liver transplant patient dies of dengue
- Bus runs over two students in Uttara; one dies
- Huge explosion in Gazipur restaurant wounds 18
- Drug suspect killed in alleged shootout with police in Mymensingh
Most Read
- Bangladesh tech researcher shot dead in US
- ISRO locates Chandrayaan-2 lander on moon, but yet to make contact
- BSMMU’s first liver transplant patient dies of dengue
- ‘Small’ fire damages EVMs in EC building basement in Dhaka; probes open
- Bangladesh probing two foreign fishing boats over ‘false declaration’
- China’s BRI 'debt trap' raises concerns among Bangladesh, India experts
- Rieta Rahman to contest Rangpur by-polls as BNP candidate
- It is illegal to refer to Zia, Ershad as presidents, Hasina says
- Australia blocks access to 8 websites showing video of NZ mosque attacks
- Ershad's son Shad is Jatiya Party’s pick for Rangpur-3 by-elections