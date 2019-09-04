Bangladesh bans two NGOs in Cox’s Bazar for ‘secretly assisting, instigating’ Rohingya refugees to rally
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Sep 2019 07:06 PM BdST Updated: 04 Sep 2019 07:09 PM BdST
The government has ordered a halt on operations of two NGOs accused of “secretly assisting” and “instigating” Rohingya to rally in a refugee camp area in Cox’s Bazar.
The non-government organisations under the ban are Adventist Development and Relief Agency or ADRA and Al-Markazul Islami.
Cox’s Bazar Deputy Commissioner Md Kamal Hossain said he had received a Bureau of NGO Affairs letter entailing the order to halt the two NGOs’ activities in the southeastern district bordering Myanmar.
“We will take action on behalf of the district administration as per the istructions,” he told bdnews24.com on Wednesday.
