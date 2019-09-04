Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans two NGOs in Cox’s Bazar for ‘secretly assisting, instigating’ Rohingya refugees to rally

  Cox’s Bazar Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Sep 2019 07:06 PM BdST Updated: 04 Sep 2019 07:09 PM BdST

The government has ordered a halt on operations of two NGOs accused of “secretly assisting” and “instigating” Rohingya to rally in a refugee camp area in Cox’s Bazar.

The non-government organisations under the ban are Adventist Development and Relief Agency or ADRA and Al-Markazul Islami.

Cox’s Bazar Deputy Commissioner Md Kamal Hossain said he had received a Bureau of NGO Affairs letter entailing the order to halt the two NGOs’ activities in the southeastern district bordering Myanmar.

“We will take action on behalf of the district administration as per the istructions,” he told bdnews24.com on Wednesday.

