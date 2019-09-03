DMP chief Asaduzzaman Mia made CEO of National Security Affairs Cell

He has been appointed on a three-year contract starting from the date of joining, likely to be on Sept 14, according to an order issued by the public administration ministry on Tuesday.

Asaduzzaman had run his term as DMP chief on Aug 13.

He was later retained as commissioner for an additional month from Aug 14 to Sept 13 on a contractual basis by the public administration ministry.

The security cell will operate under the auspices of the National Committee on Security Affairs (NCSA).

The NCSA, helmed by the prime minister, was formed on May 22 with the secretarial assistance of the Cabinet Division.

The panel is tasked with reviewing the activities and problems relating to state security and defence affairs.

Asaduzzaman was set for retirement after 32 years of service on Aug 13 before his term as DMP commissioner was contractually extended for a month.

He is set to take his new office after his contract expires on Sept 13.

The government has appointed CID chief Shafiqul Islam to replace Asaduzzaman as commissioner.