Home > Bangladesh

Mahbub Alam Talukder appointed refugee relief and repatriation commissioner

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Sep 2019 07:45 PM BdST Updated: 02 Sep 2019 07:45 PM BdST

The government has appointed Joint Secretary Md Mahbub Alam Talukder as the new refugee relief and repatriation commissioner to Cox’s Bazar, effective from Sept 5.

He will succeed Additional Secretary Abul Kalam in the post, according to an order issued by the public administration ministry on Monday.

The decision was made after the second botched effort to start the process of sending back the Rohingya refugees to their homeland Myanmar’s Rakhine State on Aug 22.

Kalam, who held the office of refugee relief and repatriation commissioner since February 2017, has been made an 'officer on special duty' or OSD and attached to the textiles and jute ministry.

Mahbub is currently serving as the director of the disaster management department. 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Top court upholds Minny’s bail

Shipping department’s surveyor arrested for bribery

Top court upholds Minny’s bail

Bus driver arrested for knocking down BIWTC official

Theft suspect dies in Mymensingh ‘gunfight’

Dhaka set for blue economy conference

Eviction drive sparks unrest in Mohammadpur

‘Breeding spots’ in half north Dhaka houses

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.