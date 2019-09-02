Mahbub Alam Talukder appointed refugee relief and repatriation commissioner

He will succeed Additional Secretary Abul Kalam in the post, according to an order issued by the public administration ministry on Monday.

The decision was made after the second botched effort to start the process of sending back the Rohingya refugees to their homeland Myanmar’s Rakhine State on Aug 22.

Kalam, who held the office of refugee relief and repatriation commissioner since February 2017, has been made an 'officer on special duty' or OSD and attached to the textiles and jute ministry.

Mahbub is currently serving as the director of the disaster management department.