BTRC orders telecom operators to stop services to Rohingyas in seven days

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Sep 2019 04:44 PM BdST Updated: 02 Sep 2019 05:16 PM BdST

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulator Commission has ordered mobile phone operators to ensure in seven days that the Rohingya refugees do not get access to mobile phones.

The telecom regulator wrote to the operators on Sunday regarding the issue, BTRC Senior Assistant Director Md Zakir Hossain Khan told bdnews24.com.

“You were instructed to ensure that the Rohingya people do not get access to the mobiles for the sake of state security and importance, law and order and public safety," says the directive.

 “But the commission has received information through the Rohingya camp visiting committees and various newspapers, media outlets, law enforcement and intelligence agencies that Rohingya community is using SIMs/RIMs on a large scale," the BTRC said.

“Under this circumstances, you are requested not to sale any SIM, to stop the use of the SIM by the Rohingya community, and ensure that the Rohingya community is not provided with mobile facilities and inform the BTRC within the next seven working days about the measures."

The directive was issued after taking instruction from Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar.

