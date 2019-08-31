Man dies in clash between AL factions in Joypurhat
Joypurhat Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Aug 2019 03:12 PM BdST Updated: 31 Aug 2019 03:12 PM BdST
A man has been killed and at least nine others injured in a turf battle between two factions of the local Awami League in Joypurhat’s Kalai Upazila.
The factions are led by local Awami League leaders Minfizur Rahman Milan, chairman of Kalai Upazila, and Shawkat Habib Talukder Logic, chairman of Matra Union Parishad, said Kalai Police Inspector (Investigation) Abdul Malek.
The dead man has been only identified as Samshuddin, a resident of Kushumshara village in Kalai Upazila.
The injured were taken to Joypurhat Sadar Upazila.
“The supporters of Milan were erecting fences around the Kushumshara Govt Primary School when the supporters of Logic tried to obstruct them. The altercation then spilled into violence,” said Inspector Malek.
“At least 10 people, including Shamsuddin, were injured in the incident and they were admitted to Joypurhat Sadar Hospital. Shamsuddin's condition to deteriorate and he was subsequently shifted to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in Bogura, where he died during treatment on Saturday morning.”
Police could not provide any further details on the reason behind the clash.
The AL leaders were vying against each other for power in the area, said some locals
According to a few of the hospitalised activists, local farmers used the school field to dry their paddy harvests, which affected many students.
As a result, it was resolved that fences would be put up around the field but some farmers objected, sparking discord over the decision.
Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Law enforcers have been deployed in the area to handle the situation, Inspector Malek said.
