Bangladesh suspends NGO projects for ‘making’ sharp weapons for Rohingya refugees

The NGO Affairs Bureau move came on Thursday amid criticisms after some Rohingya Muslims were seen carrying sharp weapons during a recent rally in a refugee camp area.

The government also asked the NGO to explain its “controversial activities among the Rohingya”, the bureau’s Director General KM Abdus Salam told bdnews24.com.

The NGO was making and distributing among the refugees unauthorised items in a clear violation of the law, the bureau’s Deputy Director Abdullah Al Khayrum, who works on Rohingya affairs, said.

The refugees organised the rally in a camp area on Aug 25 to mark the second anniversary of the launch of a Myanmar military-led operation.

Myanmar launched the crackdown in response to militant attacks on security posts forcing more than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims flee the Rakhine State into Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the authorities recovered around 650 sharp objects in a drive on a blacksmith store at Kotbazar in Ukhia of Cox’s Bazar.

Locals alleged these were sharp weapons for distribution among the refugees.

Mukti officials said these were not weapons, but sharp gardening objects and not meant for the refugees.