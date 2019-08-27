Regulator awaiting info on NGOs over Rohingya
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Aug 2019 08:29 PM BdST Updated: 27 Aug 2019 08:29 PM BdST
The director general of the Bureau of NGO Affairs that regulates non-government organisations in Bangladesh is waiting for the ground information to look into the possible link of NGOs with the botched attempt on Rohingya repatriation on Aug 22.
“I am waiting for their information on what really happened there. After getting their information, we will take the next step,” KM Abdus Salam said when asked about the matter at a dialogue in Dhaka on Tuesday.
The question came as ministers particularly Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen pointed to the NGO activities in Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar after Aug 22 when Rohingyas declined to return to their place of origin in Myanmar.
Senior Awami League leader Tofail Ahmed on Tuesday at a National Mourning Day discussion at the foreign ministry also said: “We now see a deep-rooted conspiracy is going on.”
The NGO bureau DG said he had spoken with the deputy commissioner and the refugee relief & repatriation commissioner in Cox’s Bazar soon after the failed attempt.
“I asked them why this has happened. They told me that they were looking into the issue and will get back to me," Salam said.
ActionAid Bangladesh, the Centre for Genocide Studies (CGS) at Dhaka University and BRAC University jointly organised the programme to launch a book titled ‘The Rohingya Refugee Crisis: Towards Sustainable Solutions', marking two years of the humanitarian catastrophe.
Secretary-bilateral at the foreign ministry Mahbub Uz Zaman, CGS Director Imtiaz Ahmed, UN Resident Coordinator Mia Seppo, Canadian High Commissioner Benoit Préfontaine, Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed of Supreme Court, and Action Aid Country Director Farah Kabir spoke at the event.
