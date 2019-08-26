DMP DC Ibrahim suspended for ‘inaction’ over grabbing of martyr's family land
Published: 26 Aug 2019 08:34 PM BdST Updated: 26 Aug 2019 08:41 PM BdST
The government has suspended Dhaka Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ibrahim Khan after he was accused of taking no action over allegations of grabbing of a martyr’s family land.
The home ministry in a circular on Monday said Ibrahim has been suspended in pursuance to the Public Servants Rules 2018.
It did not mention the reason behind the action, but a police officer told bdnews24.com that Ibrahim was suspended because of the allegations related to the martyr’s family.
While Ibrahim was working at the DMP’s Lalbagh Zone before joining Wari Zone in June, a martyred freedom fighter’s family alleged they lost a piece of land and a house on it at Bangshal in an invasion on July 28 last year.
The family also alleged lootings of goods worth Tk 50 million.
Additional Deputy Inspector General of Police Aminul Islam in an investigation report said he found truth in the allegations against Ibrahim that he had not taken the necessary action after the martyr’s family made the allegation of land grabbing.
The police officer who confirmed the reason behind the government action against Ibrahim requested anonymity as he was not authorised to speak about the issue to the media.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, DMP Commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia and Ibrahim did not take bdnews24.com calls for comments.
