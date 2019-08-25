Call for end to persecution as Rohingya refugees demand justice on ‘black day’
Masum Billah, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Aug 2019 11:26 PM BdST Updated: 25 Aug 2019 11:54 PM BdST
Thousands of Rohingya Muslims started to gather on a muddy field next to the largest refugee camp of the world, Kutupalong in Cox’s Bazar, under the sweltering sun after rains on Sunday morning, the second anniversary of the start of a Myanmar army operation dubbed ‘ethnic cleansing’.
The rally soon reached a nearby hill as the members of the ethnic minority called for an end to persecution and demanded justice for the military-led crackdown that forced over 700,000 people to cross the border.
United Nations investigators have found Myanmar troops’ ‘genocidal intent’ in mass killings and rapes during the operation.
Myanmar denies the allegations, and Bangladesh says its neighbour is responsible for the failure to start taking the refugees back to their homeland as the country is yet to ensure security of its nationals in Rakhine State.
These include giving them citizenship, ensuring their security, returning their land and giving compensation for what they have faced in the crackdown that Myanmar said was a response to militant attacks on security posts.
“It is impossible that we will return only depending on Myanmar’s verbal assurances. They must give us back our rights if they want to take us back,” Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights Chairman Mohib Ullah told the rally.
“And for this, there must be dialogues between the governments of Bangladesh and Myanmar, and the Rohingya,” he added.
Rohingya women generally do not get outside their shacks without urgent needs, but many joined the rally carrying placards that read “Restore Our Citizenship”, “Women Safety and Security”.
Another participant, Mohammad Islam, said they organised the rally also to strengthen unity.
“Today is our ‘dark day’. We are observing it together. We will cross the border again together if we return,” he said.
The programme started through special prayers for those killed and tortured in the crackdown.
The Rohingya also sang a song in their language, which said: “We are the victims of genocide/we are the survivors of genocide/we want to return home with our rights and dignity”.
He called for continued international pressure on Myanmar to take back the Rohingya, advising all not to be misled by “lies”.
Noor Hakim, a refugee representing the youth among them, said: “We don’t know what’s our future is. The little boys and girls are getting non-formal education, but we don’t have access to academic education. Our next generations must be freed from such a dark future.”
The Rohingya organisation’s General Secretary Syed Ullah, Vice President Abdur Rahim, Administrator Mohammad Kamal, and Hamida Khatun, a leader of Rohingya women’s group Shanti Mohila Sangstha, spoke at the programme.
