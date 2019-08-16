19 units fighting raging blaze in Dhaka's Mirpur slum
Published: 16 Aug 2019 08:04 PM BdST Updated: 16 Aug 2019 10:01 PM BdST
As many as 19 units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence are fighting a blaze in a slum at Section-7 in Dhaka’s Mirpur.
The fire service first sent seven units when its control room received the report after 7:15pm on Friday.
The other units joined in later, Ershad Hossain, an official at the control room told bdnews24.com.
No casualties have been reported immediately.
The fire burnt down his shanty after originating from the centre of the slum, Shahadat said.
No official at the Rupnagar Police Station could be reached for comment as they were very busy tackling the situation, Zafar said.
Later, Inspector Golam Rabbani said they were yet to receive any report of casualties.
“It can’t be assumed now. Many people have gotten out. There is an exit in the backside as well,” he said.
The blaze was destroying everything as most of the shanties are locked from outside, he said.
Ove also said the fire spread to the ground floor of a four-storey mosque next to the slum.
The floor of the Al-Arabiya mosque houses different shops of vegetable, groceries, and clothing.
Police Sub-Inspector ‘Masud’ said police and Fire Service were working jointly to stop the fire from spreading to the buildings near the slum.
Sub-Inspector Mohammad Faruk of police’s Special Branch said they were yet to find out the origin of the fire.
