Three more die from dengue amid massive outbreak across Bangladesh
Mymensingh and Noakhali Correspondents, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Aug 2019 06:36 PM BdST Updated: 11 Aug 2019 06:36 PM BdST
Three people have died from dengue in Dhaka, Mymensigh and Noakhali a day before Eid-ul-Azha as the mosquito-borne disease runs rife across Bangladesh.
The number of dengue patients in hospitals outside Dhaka continues to rise despite a decrease in the capital.
Dhaka
Md Rifat Hossain, an oceanography student of Dhaka University, passed away during treatment in the Intensive Care Unit of Apollo Hospital.
Doctors pronounced him dead at 3:30 pm on Sunday, said Md Zubayer Alam, chairman of the Department of Oceanography.
After being diagnosed with dengue fever, Rifat was admitted to a clinic in his country home of Gazipur. He was subsequently transferred to Apollo Hospital’s ICU after his condition worsened.
Earlier on Jun 26, a student of the university’s finance department, Firoze Kabir, also succumbed to the disease.
Noakhali
Amir Hossain, 60, died from dengue fever while undergoing treatment at Noakhali Sadar Hospital around 6.15 am on Sunday, said Syed Mohiuddin Abdul Azim, the hospital’s resident medical officer.
The dead man was a resident of Dattapara in Lakshmipur Upazila.
“Amir picked up the virus in Dhaka over a week ago. He was admitted to a private hospital in the district’s Begumganj Upazila after returning home on Saturday. He has been suffering from fever, stomach ache and diarrhoea,” Mohiuddin said.
He had been shifted to Noakhali General Hospital around 1am as his condition deteriorated before succumbing to the illness.
A total of 241 people have been affected by dengue in Noakhali as of Saturday morning. Of them, 66 patients were hospitalised, including 50 patients in Noakhali General Hospital, said the district’s Civil Surgeon Dr Md Mominur Rahman.
Mymensingh
Meanwhile, Farhad Hossain of Boro Bari village in Kishoreganj’s Itna Upazila, died from dengue at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital around 11am on Sunday, said deputy director of the hospital Dr Lakshmi Narayan Majumder.
He was a student of Itna Degree College.
“Farhad was admitted to MMCH with dengue fever on Friday night. He died after all his organs failed due to the illness,” Dr Lakshmi Narayan Majumder said.
A total of 201 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in various wards in the hospital. Of them, 71 were hospitalised within 24 hours to Sunday morning. A total of 77 patients have recovered and returned home.
The total number of patients hospitalised with dengue has reached 39,000 so far this year, with 20,000 admitted to hospitals in the first nine days of August, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.
The government has confirmed 29 deaths from dengue so far this year after reviewing the fatal cases, but a bdnews24.com count shows as many as 113 fatalities.
