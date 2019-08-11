Home > Bangladesh

Hasina visits her military secretary, Dipu Moni’s husband at hospital

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Aug 2019 09:13 PM BdST Updated: 12 Aug 2019 12:44 AM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has visited her Military Secretary Major General Mia Mohammad Zainul Abedin and Education Minister Dipu Moni’s husband Tawfique Nawaz at two hospitals in Dhaka.

She visited Zainul at the Combined Military Hospital on Sunday afternoon, her Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told reporters.

Before Zainul, she visited Nawaz at the United Hospital.

The prime minister spent some time by the side of her military secretary, Karim said.

Army chief General Aziz Ahmed was among the top military and civil officials present there.

While visiting Nawaz, Hasina inquired about his health, her press secretary said.

Nawaz, the 72-year-old prominent Supreme Court lawyer, has been unconscious since July 17 after suffering a brain stroke, according an aide to the education minister.

Specialists from India performed a micro-stenting procedure on Nawaz some days ago and preparations were under way to transfer him to a hospital in the neighbouring country.

Besides Zainul, the prime minister also visited at the CMH Rabeya Islam and Rokeya Islam, the 3-year-old conjoined twins separated in a joint effort of Bangladeshi and Hungarian surgeons, Karim said.

Hasina has borne the cost of their treatment, which includes a Hungary trip for several months after a surgery to separate them from their fused heads at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital. They have been at the CMH on return from Hungary.

