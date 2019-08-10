Train delays mar Eid travels as holidaymakers spend hours waiting at Kamalapur
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Aug 2019 01:26 PM BdST Updated: 10 Aug 2019 01:28 PM BdST
Train delays and rescheduling have transformed the homebound journeys of Eid-ul-Azha holidaymakers on the northern and south-western routes into a nightmare.
Some trains have been running up to 12 hours behind schedule, forcing its passengers to wait at the Kamalapur Station platforms for hours on end.
With the Eid vacation officially commencing on Sunday, the majority of people sought to return home during the weekend holidays on Friday and Saturday.
The Padma Express, which was scheduled to leave Dhaka for Rajshahi at 11pm on Friday, eventually left the platform at 10am on Saturday.
The authorities also rescheduled the departure of another Rajshahi-bound train, the Dhumketu Express, from 6am on Saturday to 2.30 pm the same day.
