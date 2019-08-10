Home > Bangladesh

More dengue patients hospitalised outside Dhaka amid Eid exodus

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Aug 2019 10:43 PM BdST Updated: 10 Aug 2019 10:43 PM BdST

As many as 2,176 dengue patients were hospitalised across Bangladesh in the 24 hours to Saturday morning, with more than half outside Dhaka as millions of Eid-ul-Azha holidaymakers are leaving the capital for their home districts.

The hospitals outside Dhaka admitted 1,111 dengue patients in this period while those in the capital 1,065, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

The rate rose from 2,002 of the previous 24 hours.

The new cases have taken the number of total dengue patients hospitalised so far this year near 39,000, including over 20,000 in the first nine days of August.

Many of the patients were leaving hospitals after brief stay following doctors’ advice, according to Borhan Uddin, an official at the Health Emergency Operations Centre and Control Room.  

“It is a matter of hope that the number of released patients is rising,” he said.

The number of people being treated at the hospitals in Bangladesh stood at 9,420 on Saturday morning. Over 29,400 others have been released so far this year.

The government has confirmed 29 deaths from dengue this year, but a bdnews24.com count based on doctors’ accounts has put the toll at 102.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Passengers wait for transport at Gabtoli Bus Terminal amid pressure of Eid holidaymakers. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Eid joy turns into pain for travellers

Hasina passes busy holiday

Five Khulna policemen charged with rape

Gridlock hits Dhaka-Tangail road

Student dies while sea-bathing in Cox’s Bazar

Over 400 vehicles stranded at Shimulia port

Conjoined twins: Rabeya wakes up after separation

Train delays mar Eid travels

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.