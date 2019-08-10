More dengue patients hospitalised outside Dhaka amid Eid exodus

The hospitals outside Dhaka admitted 1,111 dengue patients in this period while those in the capital 1,065, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

The rate rose from 2,002 of the previous 24 hours.

The new cases have taken the number of total dengue patients hospitalised so far this year near 39,000, including over 20,000 in the first nine days of August.

Many of the patients were leaving hospitals after brief stay following doctors’ advice, according to Borhan Uddin, an official at the Health Emergency Operations Centre and Control Room.

“It is a matter of hope that the number of released patients is rising,” he said.

The number of people being treated at the hospitals in Bangladesh stood at 9,420 on Saturday morning. Over 29,400 others have been released so far this year.

The government has confirmed 29 deaths from dengue this year, but a bdnews24.com count based on doctors’ accounts has put the toll at 102.