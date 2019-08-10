More dengue patients hospitalised outside Dhaka amid Eid exodus
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Aug 2019 10:43 PM BdST Updated: 10 Aug 2019 10:43 PM BdST
As many as 2,176 dengue patients were hospitalised across Bangladesh in the 24 hours to Saturday morning, with more than half outside Dhaka as millions of Eid-ul-Azha holidaymakers are leaving the capital for their home districts.
The hospitals outside Dhaka admitted 1,111 dengue patients in this period while those in the capital 1,065, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.
The rate rose from 2,002 of the previous 24 hours.
The new cases have taken the number of total dengue patients hospitalised so far this year near 39,000, including over 20,000 in the first nine days of August.
“It is a matter of hope that the number of released patients is rising,” he said.
The government has confirmed 29 deaths from dengue this year, but a bdnews24.com count based on doctors’ accounts has put the toll at 102.
