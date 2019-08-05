Dhaka traffic police now accepting instant cash, bank card, mobile banking payment of fines
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Aug 2019 02:20 AM BdST Updated: 05 Aug 2019 02:20 AM BdST
Traffic police in Dhaka will accept fines paid instantly in cash or by bank cards or mobile financial system and there will be no need for seizure of papers.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Asaduzzaman Mia opened the new system at Rajmoni crossing in Kakrail on Sunday.
He cited debit card, credit card, Ucash, bKash, and Rocket as digital modes of instant payment of fines.
Until now, traffic police officers seized papers of rule breakers and provided them with printed case slips, which were used to pay fines in banks and later to get the documents back.
