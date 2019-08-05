Home > Bangladesh

Dhaka traffic police now accepting instant cash, bank card, mobile banking payment of fines

Published: 05 Aug 2019 02:20 AM BdST Updated: 05 Aug 2019 02:20 AM BdST

Traffic police in Dhaka will accept fines paid instantly in cash or by bank cards or mobile financial system and there will be no need for seizure of papers.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Asaduzzaman Mia opened the new system at Rajmoni crossing in Kakrail on Sunday.

Charges for towing broken down vehicle or wreckers can also be paid this way from now on, he said, adding that all the previous relevant rules have been cancelled.

He cited debit card, credit card, Ucash, bKash, and Rocket as digital modes of instant payment of fines.

Until now, traffic police officers seized papers of rule breakers and provided them with printed case slips, which were used to pay fines in banks and later to get the documents back.

