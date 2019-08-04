Operators halt bus services from Chattogram after fines for extra Eid fare
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Aug 2019 09:29 PM BdST Updated: 04 Aug 2019 09:40 PM BdST
Bus operators have suspended services from Chattogram to the rest of Bangladesh in a retaliatory action after they were fin for charging travellers extra fare ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.
Inter-district Bus Owners Association General Secretary Kafil Uddin Ahmed announced the decision after a meeting of the association on Sunday evening.
He alleged the authorities had fined different transport companies “unfairly” though these were selling tickets below government-fixed rates for Eid travel.
“We never want to halt bus operations considering the public sufferings…We want the scope for selling tickets at fair prices. Buses will start leaving (Chattogram) once we get it,” he said.
The authorities received specific complaints and found those true in the drive on the bus counters at BTRC bend, Alongkar bend and Bhatiari, according to Magistrate SM Manzurul Haque.
The transport companies were taking extra money from the passengers through the prices were shown below the rates set by government, he said.
