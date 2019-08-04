Home > Bangladesh

Operators halt bus services from Chattogram after fines for extra Eid fare

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Aug 2019 09:29 PM BdST Updated: 04 Aug 2019 09:40 PM BdST

Bus operators have suspended services from Chattogram to the rest of Bangladesh in a retaliatory action after they were fin for charging travellers extra fare ahead of Eid-ul-Azha. 

Inter-district Bus Owners Association General Secretary Kafil Uddin Ahmed announced the decision after a meeting of the association on Sunday evening.

He alleged the authorities had fined different transport companies “unfairly” though these were selling tickets below government-fixed rates for Eid travel.

“We never want to halt bus operations considering the public sufferings…We want the scope for selling tickets at fair prices. Buses will start leaving (Chattogram) once we get it,” he said.

Earlier in the day, a mobile court of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority or BRTA fined Hanif Paribahan Tk 20,000, and CDMA Travels and Nabila Paribahan Tk 10,000 each.   

The authorities received specific complaints and found those true in the drive on the bus counters at BTRC bend, Alongkar bend and Bhatiari, according to Magistrate SM Manzurul Haque.

The transport companies were taking extra money from the passengers through the prices were shown below the rates set by government, he said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Hasina to visit India in Oct

India wants Bangladesh to start Rohingya repatriation

Additional IGP’s wife dies from dengue

Three arrested over yaba trafficking

I've nothing to gain personally: Hasina

PM will return home on Thursday

Mayors still divided over dengue

Won’t be driven by emotions: Mayor

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.