Bangladesh records 1,870 new dengue patients as daily admission rate rises by hundreds
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Aug 2019 07:25 PM BdST Updated: 04 Aug 2019 07:25 PM BdST
A record number of new dengue patients have been hospitalised in the 24 hours to Sunday morning in Bangladesh.
As many as 1,870 were admitted with dengue at several hospitals across the country in this period, according to the Emergency Operations Centre and Control Room at the Directorate General of Health Services.
Earlier on Aug 1, the highest number of dengue patients in a day was recorded at 1,712.
The number of patients jumped again on Sunday after a drop over the past two days.
Among the affected, 1,649 dengue cases were reported in Dhaka, the epicentre of the outbreak, and 817 elsewhere in the country.
The hospitals in Dhaka admitted 969 dengue patients and those outside the capital 680 in the 24 hours to Saturday morning.
The total number of dengue patients admitted to different hospitals was 15,650 in June. A total of 6,967 patients were added to the list within 72 hours in the beginning of August.
The new cases have put the number of people who have been diagnosed with dengue and hospitalised at 24,804 so far this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.
The directorate says the death toll in dengue this year has increased to 18, though the media already reported more than 50 fatal cases.
Syeda Akhter, wife of Additional Inspector General of Police Shahabuddin Qureshi, died from dengue at the age of 54 while undergoing treatment at the Square Hospital in Dhaka on Sunday.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Foreign Minister Momen has ‘no idea’ about India's proposal on airport expansion
- India wants Bangladesh to start Rohingya repatriation again
- PM Hasina to visit India in Oct
- Three die as bus hits autorickshaw in Tangail
- Additional IGP’s wife dies from dengue
- Three arrested over yaba trafficking in Chattogram
- Hasina says she has ‘nothing to gain personally’
- PM Hasina will return home from London on Thursday
- Mayor Khokon says he won’t be driven by emotions in anti-dengue steps
- Dengue menace: Mayors still divided over insecticide use
Most Read
- Dhaka mayors still divided over insecticide use, other dengue issues
- El Paso shooting: 20 people are dead in Massacre at Walmart
- Additional IGP’s wife dies from dengue
- Indian man borrows Rs 20,000 from wife for Dubai raffle, wins $4m
- 10 people killed in shooting in Ohio, USA
- Bangladesh to observe Eid-ul-Azha on Aug 12 as Zil Hajj moon is sighted
- Hasina says she has ‘nothing to gain personally’
- Dengue is on the rise outside Dhaka, govt updates deaths to 18
- Thousands of Indians flee Kashmir after security advisory
- Bangladesh scraps leave of Dhaka city corporation officials to combat dengue