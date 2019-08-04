Bangladesh records 1,870 new dengue patients as daily admission rate rises by hundreds

As many as 1,870 were admitted with dengue at several hospitals across the country in this period, according to the Emergency Operations Centre and Control Room at the Directorate General of Health Services.

Earlier on Aug 1, the highest number of dengue patients in a day was recorded at 1,712.

The number of patients jumped again on Sunday after a drop over the past two days.

Among the affected, 1,649 dengue cases were reported in Dhaka, the epicentre of the outbreak, and 817 elsewhere in the country.

The hospitals in Dhaka admitted 969 dengue patients and those outside the capital 680 in the 24 hours to Saturday morning.

The total number of dengue patients admitted to different hospitals was 15,650 in June. A total of 6,967 patients were added to the list within 72 hours in the beginning of August.

The new cases have put the number of people who have been diagnosed with dengue and hospitalised at 24,804 so far this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

The directorate says the death toll in dengue this year has increased to 18, though the media already reported more than 50 fatal cases.

Syeda Akhter, wife of Additional Inspector General of Police Shahabuddin Qureshi, died from dengue at the age of 54 while undergoing treatment at the Square Hospital in Dhaka on Sunday.